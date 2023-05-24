Wigan Warriors suffer severe triple blow

WIGAN WARRIORS have suffered a severe triple blow as the Super League season reaches the middle point.

Wigan boss Matt Peet has confirmed that the Warriors have three issues ahead of the fixture against Hull KR tomorrow night.

Willie Isa did not feature in the Wigan squad for Saturday’s trip to Leeds Rhinos, after picking up a hamstring injury against the Rhinos in Round 12 as Peet explained: “It’s a long one for Willie, we’re talking months.” Peet said.

Pearce-Paul was also missing from the starting line-up on Saturday, with Peet stating: “Kai Pearce-Paul is similar, we lost him in training yesterday, it was his leg.”

Giving a timeframe for Pearce-Paul, Peet expects a lay-off of around eight weeks, whilst young forward Ethan Havard also faces a spell on sidelines with the Wigan boss keen to look to youth to plug the gaps.

He added: “We’ve also lost Ethan Havard, so we’re in one of those periods now where we are going to look to our academy and our pathway, which is what we’re all about.

“I was told he [Havard] dislocated his elbow, but will need a scan. That was hot off the field, so it could be something different, but that was the immediate feedback I’ve got.”