NRL urged to keep women’s game included in Las Vegas event

NEW SOUTH WALES Women’s State of Origin coach John Strange has urged the NRL not to walk away from the women’s game when planning next year’s NRL weekend in Las Vegas, following the Jillaroos’ 90-4 victory against England at the Allegiant Stadium.

Strange admits that the ease of the Jillaroos’ victory was disappointing, but he believes the Australian women should not be punished for being too successful.

But he believes there are two alternatives if there is to be a women’s game in Vegas next year.

“It could be Origin I, but obviously we’d have to make sure the girls are prepped for the contact and the skill that’s needed, they don’t want to let themselves down,” said Strange.

“Or, right now, the only international fixture that’s going to be competitive is the Jillaroos v Kiwis.

“The Kiwis side are all playing NRLW, so they’re getting that week in, week out hardened competition against each other.

“They’re the only two fixtures I think they should be looking at if they’re going to continue it.”

ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys has already suggested, however, that the 2026 event may go ahead without a women’s game, while insisting that no decision has yet been made.

“I’m the biggest supporter of the women’s game, so I don’t want to discount them,” said V’landys.

“Australia were just too strong. It just shows that when you have a professionally run semi-professional Rugby League competition, you’re gonna be that far ahead of anyone else in the world, and we have the best NRLW competition.

“It’s professionally run, the women have reached a level at this stage of their evolution that I’ve never seen.

“They are so far advanced, they’re so good, so skilful, they’re so brilliant that the poor old English never had a chance.

“In saying that, I was proud to show them off, to show how good our women are, the entertainers they are. They didn’t let me down.

“Unfortunately the English competition isn’t NRLW and it will take some time to catch up to us.”

NRL Chief Executive Andrew Abdo is anxious to emphasise his organisation’s commitment to the women’s international game.

“International football for the women’s game is important and we need to think about how we help other countries with their development and growth,” said Abdo.

“We will have a review and think about what the right opportunities are to showcase the women’s game to an international audience.

“We’ll review it and get feedback from our customers and partners. It was a long day but a great festival.’’