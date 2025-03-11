Super League-linked winger Mikaele Ravalawa eyed up by shock club

SUPER LEAGUE-LINKED winger Mikaele Ravalawa is being eyed up by a shock club.

Ravalawa, who was linked with a move to the northern hemisphere for most of the off-season, is being eyed up by NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs.

That’s according to News Corp, which has claimed that the Fijian powerhouse is set to exit St George Illawarra Dragons after finding chances limited under head coach Shane Flanagan.

During his time with the Dragons, Ravalawa has scored 67 tries in 98 games for the club, but has failed to lock in a first-team spot under Flanagan.

News Corp has revealed that talks are so advanced that the 27-year-old will undergo a medical at the Rabbitohs later this week, with St George keen on bringing in prop David Klemmer from Wests Tigers.

The Dragons currently don’t have a roster spot available for Klemmer, hence the impending departure of Ravalawa.