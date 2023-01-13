Odds and favourites for promotion from the Championship to Super League shift as Keighley Cougars and York impress punters

THE odds and favourites for promotion from the Championship to Super League have shifted as Keighley Cougars impress punters.

Just a week ago, the Cougars were placed as fifth favourites to earn promotion, now, both Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers have the same odds as Keighley.

Featherstone Rovers’ and Toulouse Olympique’s odds have shifted slightly with the former moving from 13/8 to 6/4 and the latter from 15/8 to 2/1, highlighting just how close the bookmakers believe the 2023 Championship season will be.

Following those two, Bradford, Halifax and Keighley are now on 12/1 with Widnes Vikings now on 16/1 alongside York who have shifted from 20/1 to 16/1.

Batley Bulldogs’ odds have also shortened from 25/1 to 20/1 as Barrow Raiders continue at 25/1.

Sheffield Eagles, who for some reason were excluded from Betfred’s previous list of odds, have been priced at 40/1 to earn promotion.

London Broncos, who many people feel will benefit from IMG’s plans, are 50/1 whilst Newcastle Thunder are 66/1.

Meanwhile, the bottom two sides are being predicted as the Swinton Lions and Whitehaven who are 100/1 and 125/1 respectively to become Super League sides.

Here is the list in full:

Featherstone Rovers: 6/4 after being 13/8

Toulouse Olympique: 2/1 after being 15/8

Bradford Bulls: 12/1 after being 11/1

Halifax Panthers: 12/1 after being 11/1

Keighley Cougars: 12/1 – no change

Widnes Vikings: 16/1 – no change

York Knights: 16/1 from 20/1

Batley Bulldogs: 20/1 from 25/1

Barrow Raiders: 25/1 – no change

Sheffield Eagles: 40/1 – no change

London Broncos: 50/1 from 40/1

Newcastle Thunder: 66/1 – no change

Swinton Lions: 100/1 – no change

Whitehaven RLFC: 125/1 – no change