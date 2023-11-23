Why Siosiua Taukeiaho’s move to Canterbury Bulldogs broke down as Catalans Dragons prop in limbo

FOR the past few months, Siosiua Taukeiaho has looked destined to sign for NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs after just one season in Super League with the Catalans Dragons.

Taukeiaho suffered a number of injuries throughout the 2023 season, meaning he only played seven games – one of which was the Super League Grand Final.

However, the Tongan international aggravated a persistent injury during that clash at Old Trafford, something which was brought up during a medical with the Bulldogs.

Now Canterbury General Manager Phil ‘Gus’ Gould has explained why the move for the ex-Sydney Roosters prop broke down.

Gould told SEN 1170 Afternoons: “He was a player that we were really keen to pursue. He had a year to go on his contract in Catalans and they were looking for some sort of replacement if he was to come back to the NRL.

“Any deal with us was subject to a medical, as they normally are. Unfortunately late in the season, he played with an injury in the Grand Final which only made it worse by the time he got back here. He’s got a rather serious foot injury that requires surgery.”

Gould also touched upon the likely future for Taukeiaho, though Catalans have already released the 31-year-old from the remaining year of his contract.

“He wouldn’t pass any medical to get an offer from us, so I’d imagine he’ll go back to Catalans to complete his contract,” Gould continued.

“Certainly in the short-term he’ll need surgery and he’s going to have quite a lengthy rehab with that.”

Taukeiaho’s future remains under a cloud.

