‘Off in all areas’: Paul Rowley laments Salford Red Devils defeat as Ryan Brierley absence explained

SALFORD RED DEVILS’ play-off position isn’t secure yet after a “disappointing” performance at Hull KR kept the chasing pack in touch.

The Red Devils failed to back up their big win over Huddersfield Giants the previous week as they lost 32-12, and they now have a big home game with one of their persuants, Catalans Dragons, this Saturday.

The match has been chosen for live coverage on BBC Two and Paul Rowley will hope his side rises the occasion better than they did away at the league leaders last Friday.

“They were a side with a lot of confidence and momentum, they’ve been playing well for weeks, they’ve been very consistent and they’re very connected as a team,” said the Salford coach.

“To come up here and face Hull KR, or any team in good form, you need to be disciplined with the ball and without the ball, and connected defensively. I just thought we were off in all those areas.

“We gave them far too much possession which took energy out of the tank. They’re a team that can damage you given the opportunity.

“They’ve got a lot of individuals there who have a good rugby sense and can find space and break tackles. We chased a lot of shadows for large parts of that game.

“It was disappointing and all our team will be disappointed with how the game went.”

Rowley’s side have won their last six matches at the Salford Community Stadium and should have Ryan Brierley back available to face the Dragons after the fullback missed the trip to Craven Park through illness.

Prop Loghan Lewis, who has made a great impact since joining the club earlier in the season, was also absent in Hull with an injury.

Rowley added of their performance: “I always thought we could get ourselves back in the game, even at half-time.

“They were very dominant in the first half, from the first set when we were given a knock-on against Ethan (Ryan) when there were about five players in the tackle. That set the tone.

“However, I felt we were still within distance. They could and should have been further ahead at half-time.

“So the second half was going to go one of two ways. We were either going to be the victim or the aggressor. I thought we had a dig, but I never quite felt we were fluent enough with the ball.

“You’ve got to be disciplined on both sides playing against teams that are in good form, and Hull KR are certainly a team in good form.”

