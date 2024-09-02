Simon Grix slams Hull FC players for ‘half-arsing it’ in ‘rubbish’ performance

HULL FC interim coach Simon Grix pulled few punches in his assessment of his side’s 39-20 home defeat to Castleford Tigers on Saturday.

He called the performance “rubbish”, some of the defence “disgraceful”, and accused his players of “half-arsing it” after a sixth successive defeat and 21st from 24 Super League games this season.

“Some people took some shortcuts today. They took some easy choices when our game is full of tough ones,” said Grix.

“You have to commit more and you have to do them on repeat if you want to win games and be in games. Some shortcuts were taken.

“I’ve got to be the one that comes out and fronts it, but the half-arsing getting back onside, the line speed, half-arsing it and not doing it properly. This is what happens to you.

“It’s really disappointing when last week (against Wigan Warriors) I thought their actions were really good. We turned up thinking it was just going to happen again and got what we deserved.”

Asked how he can address the issue, Grix replied: “You have to ask the players that question because I don’t have the answer for you.

“How you can leave it all out there one week and then turn out that rubbish the next I don’t know.”

The saddest sight of the game was club great Danny Houghton limping off with a calf injury in the eighth minute of his 450th Hull appearance – and what might well be his last, too, with retirement imminent.

“I’m not 100 percent sure of the severity but obviously he couldn’t carry on. It’s disappointing because he ticked all the boxes to get right,” said Grix.

“Not many people get to leave on their terms. He might be one of the majority, I suppose. But I don’t know the details. There’s a few weeks left and if there’s any chance, he’ll make it.”

