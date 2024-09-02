‘We can improve’: Willie Peters sets out Hull KR challenge ahead of pivotal Wigan Warriors clash

EIGHT wins on the bounce, Hull KR roll on to Wigan Warriors riding the crest of a wave.

A routine 32-12 victory over Salford Red Devils last week put them just a little closer to the League Leaders’ Shield, albeit with the current champions standing in their way, behind only on points difference and next up this Friday.

That game wasn’t the perfect display of their table-topping credentials, a largely untidy affair against opposition who performed far from their best.

But as they have done pretty much all year, Hull KR just keep on winning, and they had a comfortable success wrapped up shortly after half-time.

“We’re in a really strong position but we always talk about performance. I still think there are areas of our game that we can work on and improve,” said Robins coach Willie Peters.

“Next it’s playing against the world champions at their place. There’s never easy games but we’re looking forward to the challenge next week.

“It’s more an opportunity for us. The opportunity presents itself to go to Wigan and play the style of rugby that we can.”

Peters was particularly disappointed with the two tries Hull KR conceded, the first from inside Salford’s half finished by Joe Mellor.

“We let in a try that came too easy to them down that short side; our markers didn’t do their job and then we didn’t get enough people across,” lamented Peters.

“I was disappointed with that but happy with the way the players responded. To go in (at half-time) 20-6 without playing our best, I thought that was good.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast