Warrington Wolves add new signing to Super League squad for 2025

WARRINGTON WOLVES have completed the signing of Papua New Guinea international Dan Russell on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old bolsters Sam Burgess’ second-row, standing at a towering forward at 6ft 4ins and 16stone.

Russell made eight NRL appearances for St George Illawarra Dragons and has played most of his career to date in both Queensland and New South Wales Cup competitions.

He has made 10 appearances for Papua New Guinea, including a World Cup pool game at The Halliwell Jones Stadium against Cook Islands in 2022.

Russell will feature for the Kumuls in the upcoming Pacific Championships before joining pre-season training in December.

Dan Russell said: “It’s a massive moment in my career and I’m grateful for the opportunity.

“We stayed in Warrington during the World Cup for PNG and I remember the atmosphere being incredible at The Halliwell Jones. Everyone talks about the UK crowds but to actually witness it gave me the drive to experience it again. I’m grateful to be at such a great club with great fans. To play in front of those fans each week will be really special.

“I’ve had experience in the NRL and now making the transition overseas has come at the right time in my career with a good group at Warrington under Sam Burgess. I feel my game is going to go to another level under the coaches and I’m super excited.”

Warrington Wolves Head Coach Sam Burgess added: “I’m thrilled we’ve been able to bring Dan over to Super League for next season.

“His size, power and physicality will strengthen our back-row options and he’ll add value to our pack moving forward.”

