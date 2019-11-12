Saints and Sydney Roosters confirm 2020 World Club Challenge plans

St Helens will host Sydney Roosters in the 2020 World Club Challenge.

Kristian Woolf’s side will take on the back-to-back NRL champions on Saturday, February 22nd at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

It is the second consecutive year the Roosters, coached by former Catalans coach Trent Robinson, will make the trip to the UK having gone face-to-face with Wigan last season, defeating the Warriors 20-8.

If victorious, the Roosters will become the first side to win the competition five times. They are currently only one of two sides to win it four times, with Wigan the other team.

“We are really excited about the opportunity to face the Roosters in such a prestigious fixture,” Woolf said.

“It will be a great challenge for us to test ourselves against the current World Club champions and we are aiming to stand up and represent Super League and this part of the world in what will be a huge game.”

Robinson added: “This is an important fixture on the rugby league calendar and we’re looking forward to heading to England to compete against St Helens for the 2020 World Club Challenge title.”

Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone said: “Saints dominated our competition in 2019 and we know they will relish the opportunity to test themselves against the best in the NRL.

“I’m already starting to look forward to seeing some of the best rugby league players in the world. “I know Saints fans will be really excited about hosting the Roosters, and I’m certain all rugby league fans across the UK will want to see the greats of our game going toe to toe.

“Thank you to both clubs for their commitment to the fixture, thank you to the Super League clubs for supporting the event and thank you to Betfred for investing in the 2020 showpiece.”