Oldham snap up former St Helens halfback

Oldham have completed the signing of former St Helens halfback Lewis Charnock.

The 25-year-old joins the club from Barrow after the Raiders were relegated from the Championship last season.

Charnock, who previously worked with head coach Matt Diskin, said: “When he told me there was an opportunity at Oldham I jumped at the chance of working with him again.

“It’s tough in the Championship, especially when you’re up against full-time opponents. Hopefully, I’ll be injury free and able to play my best rugby.

“I’m certainly looking forward to it — and looking forward to working with Matt again.”