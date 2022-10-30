Oliver Gildart set to sign for new club following Wests Tigers exit

OLIVER GILDART is being tipped to join the new Dolphins, the new NRL club that will be based in Brisbane from next season, after being released by Wests Tigers last week.

After signing a two-year deal with the club, the former Wigan Warriors centre registered eight appearances at the beginning of 2022 before being forced out onto the periphery following a calf injury.

Gildart’s Wests’ career didn’t recover and he was loaned to the Sydney Roosters where he played two games after being linked with a move to Super League side Leeds Rhinos midway through the year.

Now, though, Wests have released Gildart from the final year of his contract, with News Corp reporting that the 26-year-old centre is set to take up a deal with new NRL side the Dolphins, who will be coached by former England and Great Britain coach Wayne Bennett.

Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe says that Gildart brought a great attitude to the club.

“We were all excited for Oliver after he made the big decision to move to the other side of the world,” said Pascoe.

“He was always positive and well respected within the group, and it was a privilege to be able to share his NRL debut with his family here in Australia.

“We wish Oliver the very best with his career going forward and thank him for his efforts during his time with us.”

Gildart played eight NRL games in his debut season with Wests Tigers and made a further two appearances with the Roosters.

In 2018 he appeared for England in each of the three Tests of that year’s series against New Zealand, scoring a try in the 18-16 first Test victory, before being selected for the Great Britain Lions’ tour in 2019, when he played in their 14-6 defeat by Tonga in Hamilton.

