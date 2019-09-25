Broncos sign Widnes youngster Norman

London Broncos have confirmed the signing of prop Dan Norman from Widnes Vikings on a two-year deal.

Norman, 22, played 19 times for the Vikings this season and is expected to be joined at the club by team-mate Olly Ashall-Bott.

“I am really thankful for the opportunity I have been given,” he said.

“I cannot wait to get started down in the capital under Danny Ward and his staff and am excited to pull on a London jersey for the first time.”

“I am also looking forward to meeting the all the boys and becoming part of something special while ripping in to pre-season with them all.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Widnes Vikings for all they have done for me over the years and for giving me the chance to play professional rugby but now it’s onto my new challenge and making the most of my time at London Broncos.”

Broncos Head Coach Danny Ward added: “Dan is an exciting young prospect we are hoping we can bring the best out of at Broncos. He is a big human and can move well for a prop. He is what we are about at London, he’s a good bloke, young, hungry and keen to work hard and get better.”