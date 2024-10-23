Outgoing Castleford Tigers owner Ian Fulton shares emotional goodbye message to Super League club’s fans

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ outgoing owner Ian Fulton has shared an emotional goodbye to message following the club’s takeover by Martin Jepson.

Jepson, who initially came on board last year as an equal partner alongside Ian and wife Janet, acquired full control of the West Yorkshire club last week.

And, with that, the Fulton family’s reign as Castleford’s owners is no more after three decades in the position.

Ian, whose mother and father Bridie and Jack took over the club in the 1990s, has been owner of the club for almost a decade.

But, he has passed the torch on to Martin Jepson.

“It has been an absolute privilege. We have had some massive highs and some lows too but the highs have been brilliant over the years,” Fulton said.

“I have got to take the team out at Wembley twice: once with my father which was an absolute privilege.

“We won the League Leaders’ Shield in 2017 and came very close in the Grand Final which was a massive disappointment which probably hurt the most out of everything I’ve ever been involved with at Castleford.

“I have handed the club over and my time and my family’s time running the club has come to an end but it has been a privilege to do it.

“My parents before me loved the club, loved the people and loved everything about it and it has been wonderful.

“Martin is your new custodian, owner and chairman and I’m sure he will do a fantastic job. He has the club’s best interests at heart and I know he will take it to where you deserve it to be.

“I would like to say thank you on behalf of me, my family and my late parents. It has been wonderful.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast