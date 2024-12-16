Overseas star leaves Catalans Dragons

CATALANS DRAGONS have confirmed Ben Lam will leave the club.

Out of contract at the end of December, he will not sign a new deal with the Dragons for the 2025 season.

Lam has been on a trial period with the objective of signing a Dragons Super League contract. It was considered that, despite his efforts, it would be difficult for him to obtain game time in the positions in which he has experience.

The former Samoan international rugby union winger joined the club last August a year after having participated in the Rugby World Cup in France.

He made his rugby league debut with the reserve team, St Estève XIII Catalan, scoring 3 tries in 5 Super XIII matches.

