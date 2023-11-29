Salford Red Devils forward James Greenwood finds new club following exit from Super League side

SALFORD RED DEVILS forward James Greenwood has found a new club following his exit from the Super League side.

Greenwood’s four-season stint with the Red Devils came to an end following the conclusion of the 2023 season. In total, he scored six tries in 25 appearances.

Now, the forward has signed for Championship side Barrow Raiders on a one-year deal.

During his time with Salford, the 32-year-old helped the club reach the Challenge Cup final in 2020, scoring a try in their 17-16 defeat to Leeds Rhinos at Wembley.

He has featured once before for the Raiders, starting against York RLFC Knights back in February after joining on a short-term loan deal.

Before he made the move to Salford, Greenwood played for Hull KR and made a total of 93 appearances for the Robins over five seasons.

Barrow Raiders head coach Paul Crarey said: “After lots of hard work behind the scenes to ensure we get the right fit for the club when signing players, we are pleased to announce that James Greenwood has agreed to join us for the coming season.

“James is comfortable as a second-rower or middle. After speaking with him, he feels he could still be playing at Super League level.

“He is looking forward to proving this playing for Barrow, and we look forward to seeing him in Raiders colours.”

Director of rugby Andy Gaffney said: “James is a proven competitor at Super League level and will add a new dimension to our forward pack ahead of next season.

“From the conversations held between James and the club, it’s clear to see the hunger he has for the game.

“We hope to see James find his best form at the Raiders and help us enjoy a successful season in 2024.”

