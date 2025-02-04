Hull FC boss John Cartwright wants disciplinary change as he fires ‘disappointing’ warning to his players

HULL FC head coach John Cartwright has called for the governing body to change the disciplinary plans that would see indiscretions carry over from the 2024 Super League season.

The RFL has introduced a points-based system in a radical overhaul of the disciplinary which only see players sanctioned when they reach a certain number of points.

However, with charge grades now being allocated points which players will accumulate and keep on their record for 12 months, charges from 2024 are still being kept on players’ records.

For example, Hull KR forward Eribe Doro has been handed a two-match suspension after being charged with Grade C Late Contact, accumulating five points in the process.

However, six points are needed for a ban, so Doro’s charge from 2024 has carried over.

But, Hull boss Cartwright wants to see that change and for the governing body to start from scratch for 2025.

“Hopefully it all starts afresh,” Cartwright told BBC Radio Humberside.

“I think they’re discussing that proposal at the moment as a game and we should have an answer on that pretty quickly with the season starting soon.

“It’s the way the game is going where head knocks, accidental or not are not going to be tolerated. It’s been like that for a couple of years now. As coaches and players we just need to adapt to it.

“I don’t think the rules are going to change all that much, it will be more the penalties and the ongoing flow on if it’s a repeat offender.”

Cartwright also explained why he would be “disappointed” if his players received charges for things they “can control”.

He said: “It’s been like that for a couple of years where you can’t go near the head of a player or hit a player late.

“Sometimes there are going to be accidents and we can’t control that but it’s the ones that we can control that I’d be disappointed if we start getting.”