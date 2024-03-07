Bradford Bulls man banned following Grade D charge

BRADFORD BULLS forward John Davies has been banned for two games following a Grade D Head Contact charge in the aftermath of the club’s 21-12 win over Swinton Lions in the latest round of the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup.

Davies, who moved to Odsal after eight years at Championship rivals Featherstone Rovers, was slapped with the charge by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel this afternoon.

As well as the two-match ban, Davies has also been fined £125 with no other charges arising from the 1895 Cup round last weekend.

Though the Bulls can use this Friday’s reserves game against Hull FC as one of the games for Davies to serve, the 33-year-old will miss Bradford’s first fixture of the 2024 Championship season away at Wakefield Trinity next weekend.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.