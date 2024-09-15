Paul Rowley hails Salford Red Devils after play-off achievement and commends Hull FC coach

SALFORD RED DEVILS secured their Super League play-off place with a game to spare after an emphatic 58-4 victory at Hull FC on Saturday afternoon.

The win was never in doubt in a ten-try demolition, with Tim Lafai claiming a starring role and scoring a hat-trick.

Deon Cross, Joe Mellor (twice), Brad Singleton, Nene Macdonald, Shane Wright and Kallum Watkins also notched tries and former Hull man Marc Sneyd kicked nine goals.

While Salford’s season continues, Hull’s can’t end soon enough, but Paul Rowley was complimentary towards the tough job his opposite number, FC coach Simon Grix, was doing.

He said: “Individually Hull have good players and they wanted to make a point as individuals, but when you have had a score of 54 players this season, it’s very difficult.

“I take my hat off to Simon. He’s done a great job in really difficult circumstances, as we have seen on the odd occasion, like when they turned Wigan over.

“Yes, we were nervous (before the game) but more nervous because I can’t get into the head of my players at that time and that’s a coach’s worry.

“If I had any doubt it was quickly settled when they went out to warm up and saw the Salford fans.

“Our players responded brilliantly and the fans gave us extra motivation. We have come away with a good performance, which was the most important thing.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast