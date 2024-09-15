Simon Grix pulls no punches after latest Hull FC demolition

SIMON GRIX admitted it was “men against boys” as Hull FC suffered yet another thrashing on Saturday, this time at the hands of Salford Red Devils.

To cap the ten-try demolition, Hull now sit at the bottom of the Super League table, fractionally below London Broncos on points difference heading into the final round of the season.

Hull were once again second best in the contest with Salford and while their youngsters, sprinkled with some experience, gave it their all for the full 80 minutes, they came up against red-hot opponents who dominated every area of the field.

Grix didn’t pull any punches in another glum post-match assessment.

“We knew we were going to be up against it today with the number of blokes missing and there have been loads of different combos as there was today. We were all over the place,” he said.

“Injuries in between happen, you are getting dominated, that’s when you pick them up and at half-time, we lost three blokes there.

“It was men versus boys, physically they were all over us, tactically all over us and it’s just where we are.

“I can’t come here and dress it up for you because we have got the team we’ve got, and the players we have got, so we just have to grit our teeth and keep going.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast