Paul Wellens confirms St Helens star will be out for five to six weeks following Hull FC clash

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has confirmed that one of his stars will be out for five or six weeks following the 20-12 win over Hull FC.

That man is Ben Davies who looked in agony as he turned away from a tackle late in the second-half with Wellens confirming an ankle ligament injury.

“Ben has gone for a scan, he’s got an ankle ligament injury so he will be five to six weeks out which is unfortunate for Ben,” Wellens said.

“I thought he had a fantastic game the other night in difficult circumstances. It’s a blow for Ben but we are confident he will nail his rehab.”

Mark Percival could return after missing last week’s game due to a tight calf.

“Mark we are monitoring, he got a tight calf, it’s nothing too serious but it may be a case that he doesn’t play this week.

“We are not completely ruling that out now. If not, he will almost certainly play the week after.”

Wellens also explained that Will Hopoate will be back in contention.

“Will is back in full training, he is moving really well and integrated well. He could have played last week but we took the sensible option.”