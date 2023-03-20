Sheffield Eagles boss Mark Aston gives scathing assessment of Bradford Bulls’ Odsal stadium

SHEFFIELD EAGLES struggled at the weekend against Bradford Bulls, going down 32-18 at Odsal in front of over 3,000 fans.

Whilst the Bulls were understandably overjoyed at beating one of their play-off rivals in a triumphant manner, Sheffield Eagles Director of Rugby Mark Aston was unhappy with how his side performed.

“We looked shabby, we looked clueless, we just looked like a team of individuals at the end,” Aston told the Eagles’ YouTube channel.

“Somebody had to do something off their own back and that isn’t what we stand for and what we want to be known for. We need to play a certain way that works for us and when we do, we’re a decent team. There’s no doubt.

As well as his own side’s ‘shabby’ performance, Aston wasn’t exactly happy with Odsal Stadium itself.

“It’s always a depressing place to come here isn’t is, as you can see with the surroundings, and it certainly depressed me.”

Bradford are now fourth in the Championship table with that victory lifting them level with Sheffield on points.