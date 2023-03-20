Andy Last delivers future update following Castleford win over Leeds

ANDY LAST knew Castleford Tigers’ fixture against Leeds Rhinos last Thursday night was an audition for the permanent job at The Jungle.

If this had been an audition of the X Factor then Last would have been straight to the live shows given the magnitude of effort and passion on show from his Castleford players who, just over a week ago, went down 36-6 to the Huddersfield Giants in a lacklustre display.

The former Hull FC assistant has repeatedly outlined his desire to take over the Castleford job full-time and last Thursday night’s 14-8 win over local rivals Leeds would certainly have done him no harm.

“I’ve had no conversations with the management here or when they will make a decision,” Last said.

“I’m going to keep taking it week by week and lead the team as best I can. Performances like that can help my CV and my application for the job.

“Hopefully I am doing enough to convince the decision makers that I can lead this club moving forward. I want to be that person that leads the club and performances like that will strengthen my position.”

Last is currently one of the favourites for the Castleford job with the likes of former London Broncos boss Danny Ward and ex-Hull KR head coach Justin Morgan also said to be in the running.