Leigh Leopards given serious blow as forward set for over two months on sidelines

LEIGH LEOPARDS have been given a serious blow as forward Tom Amone is set to be out for a minimum of two months with a broken bone in his foot.

Head coach Adrian Lam revealed the news in his pre-match press conference, with the Leopards also suffering a number of other doubts.

“Lachlan Lam should be available. We will give him the rest of the week. If the doctor feels he will be risky, we won’t risk him. If he is more than 70/80 per cent he will play,” Lam said.

“We got the results back on Monday and it looks like Tom Amone has broken a bone in the top of his foot. He will be out for eight weeks plus, it’s not good news and it’s another one on the list.

“He has been devastated about it but we’ve got to power on. Dan Norman and Oliver Holmes did incredible jobs and Ben McNamara stood in for Lachlan Lam and we will be relying on them again.”

Lam also revealed that the Leopards have a number of other injuries.

“We’ve got a couple of niggling injuries with soft tissue. Robbie Mulhern, Ricky Leutele and Gaz O’Brien are doubts.

“We have to make sure they get through the training week but O’Brien is probably the biggest doubt.”

