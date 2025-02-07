Danny McGuire on what success looks like for Castleford Tigers, what he had to change and verdict on Martin Jepson

PROGRESS and competing are just two things that new Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire wants to see from his players in 2025.

The Tigers are currently undergoing a transition period – both on and off the field – with McGuire appointed to the top job following Craig Lingard’s sacking at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

Some felt that the sacking of Lingard was hard considering the hand he was dealt as the Tigers aimed most of their resources at improving off-field circumstances ahead of the all-important IMG grading score last year.

However, new owner Martin Jepson showed his ruthlessness, with McGuire appointed as head coach and Brett Delaney brought in as his assistant.

So what did McGuire feel he had to change first at The Jungle?

“I think we needed to create a better environment where it’s less easy to not do things right,” McGuire said.

“We needed to be tougher on each other with a bit more accountability across the board, player wise, staff wise and club wise.

“Connecting the whole club together is a big thing to ensure we are all going for the same thing. There is a fair bit of that and it’s stuff that is ongoing.”

What does success look like for McGuire in 2025?

“Progress, competing, challenging, being difficult to beat, winning ugly sometimes, defending well, attacking well and playing with pride,” McGuire said.

“I wouldn’t say where we want to be or how many games we want to win. We’ve spoken about some things collectively behind closed doors but we need to see an improvement this year as a whole as a club.

“We want good performances. There are nice things happening behind the scenes. The changing rooms have been done, the offices have been done, the ground is being developed.

“There are some nice things happening off the field but that’s got to mirror up with what’s happening on it – it can’t just be off the field.”

One major change that has happened off the field is the new ownership under Martin Jepson, with Jepson purchasing previous owners’, Ian and Janet Fulton, shares.

For McGuire, Jepson’s ownership will bring success to Castleford.

“He’s good, passionate and he cares. He wants change and improvement, he challenges us and challenged us after the Wakefield loss – ‘what happened?’ ‘How can I help you?’

“He is passionate about the club and wants things to change. He realises we need a better environment for everybody – even the media.

“We want to create a better place for everyone – for fans, players, staff, media, the club and everyone as a whole.”