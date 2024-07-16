Paul Wellens gives latest on eight St Helens casualties as Super League club battered by injuries

ST HELENS are currently counting the cost of a damning injury run following numerous stars being sat on the sidelines.

Now, Saints head coach Paul Wellens has given the latest on eight of his injured stars.

“Tommy Makinson is nearing a return, but he will likely be next week or failing that definitely the week after,” Wellens said.

“Alex Walmsley is looking like three to four weeks, Sione Mata’utia we are not sure yet and is very similar to Konrad Hurrell in that they both have a bit of a neck issue going on and can’t seem to shake those symptoms.

“The neck is a very sensitive area and we don’t want to take any risks there. They are both in the same boat.

“Joe Batchelor is three to four weeks, Morgan Knowles is looking at two to three weeks so we have a group of players looking to return in a similar timeframes.

“Both Jake Wingfield and Matt Whitley are then after them.

“It is a challenging period for us at the moment. We have a few players not far away but as it stands now we don’t have many returning only Moses Mbye returning from suspension.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast