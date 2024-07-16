Super League refereeing appointments as Chris Kendall gets key fixture

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a weekend it promises to be.

The action kicks off on Friday night when Huddersfield Giants host Salford Red Devils, with St Helens going up against Warrington Wolves and London Broncos visiting the Leigh Leopards at the same time.

Wind the clock forward to Saturday and Hull FC host Wigan Warriors whilst Leeds Rhinos take on Hull KR, with Catalans Dragons making the trip to Castleford Tigers on Sunday.

But, who will officiate these fixtures?

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils

19th July, KO: 19:45

M Com: D. Milburn

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: N. Hope

St Helens v Warrington Wolves

19th July, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: A. Billington

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: A. Brown

Leigh Leopards v London Broncos

19th July, KO: 20:05

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: L. Rush

Reserve Referee: M. Lynn

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: P. Brooke

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: A. Smith

Hull FC v Wigan Warriors

20th July, KO: 14:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 1: G. Jones

Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes

Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR

20th July, KO: 15:00

M Com: M. Hebblethwaite

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Williams

Touch Judge 1: N. Horton

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: S. Williams

Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons

21st July, KO: 15:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: O. Salmon

Touch Judge 1: L. Rush

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: A. Moore

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite

