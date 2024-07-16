Super League refereeing appointments as Chris Kendall gets key fixture

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a weekend it promises to be.
The action kicks off on Friday night when Huddersfield Giants host Salford Red Devils, with St Helens going up against Warrington Wolves and London Broncos visiting the Leigh Leopards at the same time.
Wind the clock forward to Saturday and Hull FC host Wigan Warriors whilst Leeds Rhinos take on Hull KR, with Catalans Dragons making the trip to Castleford Tigers on Sunday.
But, who will officiate these fixtures?
Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils
19th July, KO: 19:45
M Com: D. Milburn
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: N. Hope
St Helens v Warrington Wolves
19th July, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: A. Billington
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: A. Brown
Leigh Leopards v London Broncos
19th July, KO: 20:05
M Com: P. Taberner
Referee: L. Rush
Reserve Referee: M. Lynn
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: P. Brooke
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: A. Smith
Hull FC v Wigan Warriors
20th July, KO: 14:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 1: G. Jones
Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: M. Hawkes
Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR
20th July, KO: 15:00
M Com: M. Hebblethwaite
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Williams
Touch Judge 1: N. Horton
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: S. Williams
Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons
21st July, KO: 15:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: O. Salmon
Touch Judge 1: L. Rush
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: A. Moore
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite
