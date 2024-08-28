Paul Wellens performs u-turn on comments made about St Helens senior players as he outlines ‘learning curve’

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has backtracked on comments made in the aftermath of his side’s 42-6 demolishing by Hull KR last weekend.

Wellens hit out at some of his senior players following that defeat, claiming there would be changes in order to see “who cares” enough for Saints.

However, in his pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s clash with Huddersfield Giants, Wellens admits he should have not gone as far as he did.

“I was quite vocal about senior players letting us down after the Hull KR game but, on reflection, we didn’t play well and some senior players didn’t perform as well as they would have liked but it wasn’t solely on them.

“I’m responsible, they are responsible and a lot of younger players are responsible too.

“What my message should have been is that we are in this as a collective, we win and we lose together but that we do it as a group.

“That is a massive learn for me in how I communicate my message after the game. A lot of senior players have been doing it tough throughout the year.

“They have been doing it tough, putting their hand up when they haven’t been 100 per cent and I need to acknowledge that.”

Wellens explained his reaction further.

“Talk about making changes, you need players there to be able to make those changes,” Wellens said.

“Players that took to the field weren’t at the level they needed to be, but they have been honest about that.

“We need to work hard and regroup on the pieces of our game that need to improve.

“I’ve reflected on my message after the game and I know it needs to be better. We are all continuing in that fashion.”

