The one man that helped St Helens recruit new signing Kyle Feldt

ST HELENS announced the signing of North Queensland Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt earlier this week on a two-year deal.

The one-club man in the NRL, Feldt is a proven try-scoring winger who will replace Catalans Dragons-bound Tommy Makinson for 2025 and beyond.

The deal has been one that has been in the pipeline for a number of months, with Feldt contacting former St Helens hero Lachlan Coote about the club.

“We have had numerous discussions throughout the year and he is someone we spoke about very early on that we felt he could improve us as a team,” Wellens said.

“When you lose a player of the calibre of Tommy Makinson you have to be thoughtful of how you do that. We feel like we have got a like-for-like replacement.

“They have both been loyal to their clubs for a long time, both good ball carriers and they are both great finishers so we feel it’s a smart piece of business on our side.

“He played alongside Lachlan Coote at the Cowboys and he got in touch with Lachlan. He spoke glowingly of the club which helps in situations like that when you are trying to recruit players.”

