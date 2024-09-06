Salford Red Devils announce four more player departures

SALFORD RED DEVILS have confirmed the departures of four more players at the end of the season, including Cade Cust.

Australian halfback Cust only joined from Wigan Warriors ahead of this year but lost his place in the team.

Salford had an option to extend Cust’s contract by another year, but have chosen not to do so.

Forwards Andrew Dixon, Adam Sidlow and Gil Dudson will also leave the club at the end of their contracts.

Dudson was only on loan at Salford from fellow Super League side Warrington Wolves.

The Red Devils will also lose Amir Bourouh and Oliver Partington, who were already confirmed as moving to Hull FC and Catalans Dragons respectively.

Salford managing director Paul King said: “It’s the sad part of professional sport – saying goodbye to faces that have become part of the day-to-day of being around the club.

“Whether they’ve spent months or years representing our city, I’ve no doubt that the supporters will show their appreciation for all the players’ efforts tomorrow (at their final home regular-season game against Catalans).

“Amir, Ollie, Cade, Dicko, Adam and Gil each leave with our sincere thanks, and best wishes in their next steps”.

