Paul Wellens reflectson St Helens’ defeat to Warrington Wolves

ST HELENS went down 24-10 to Warrington Wolves at the Totally Wicked Stadium tonight.

Saints were second best throughout despite them playing against 12 men for 60 minutes after Wire’s James Harrison was sent off for a shoulder charge.

The Wolves even went down to 11 men at one stage on the hour when Matty Nicholson was sinbinned for a professional foul.

But, still Saints couldn’t get over the line against an enthused Warrington, with Saints head coach Paul Wellens reflecting on that result.

“Given the fact that we had a numerical advantage for so long, we just didn’t handle that period well enough particularly when they went down to 11,” Wellens said live on Sky Sports.

“There were numerous opportunities we didn’t take when we should have. We are under pressure and there’s no getting away from that.

“Our attacking play reflected that as we were anxious at times, particularly when they went down to 12 and 11 men.

“We just didn’t handle a few situations right in attack and the playing group is hurting. I know that they care and are immensely disappointed not to get the result.”

