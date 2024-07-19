WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Sam Burgess couldn’t be prouder of his players tonight after defeating St Helens 24-10 at the Totally Wicked Stadium tonight.

Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess on big win over St Helens, serious injury blow and refereeing decisions

The Wolves were cut down to 12 men in just the 20th minute when James Harrison was sent off for a shoulder charge, before Matty Nicholson was sinbinned on the hour for a professional foul.

However, Warrington rallied to register two late tries in the last minutes to win a superb game, with Burgess questioning some refereeing decisions as well as hailing his players.

“I really didn’t think we got any calls tonight either, nothing went our way. I’m really proud of the boys at the moment,” Burgess said.

“They are doing all the work, they are willing to compete hard for each other. It’s a really valuable win and we are busted.”

Burgess also touched upon the bad injury suffered by Stefan Ratchford.

“Stefan Ratchford has got a bad fracture in his face and will be out for some time. The courage they showed I’m over the moon.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast