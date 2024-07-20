Wakefield Trinity suffer first defeat in Championship season

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have been defeated for the first time in the Championship this season.

Daryl Powell’s men tumbled to a 32-4 defeat in France as Toulouse simply outclassed the top-of-the-table side.

The French side began in the best possible fashion, Olly Ashall-Bott somehow grounding a bouncing ball before the deadball line on 14 minutes. Ryan Rivett couldn’t convert.

But, Sylvain Houles’ men struck again just before the half-hour mark, Ashall-Bott spinning his way over from dummy-half as Robin Brochon’s conversion made it 10-0.

Things were made worse for Wakefield when Jack Croft was sent to the sinbin for a tip tackle with Paul Ulberg and Ashall-Bott – for his hat-trick – crossing before half-time.

20-0 down at the break, Trinity somewhat rallied as Derrell Olpherts crossed in the corner immediately after the resumption, but Toulouse rode that storm and registered two late tries through Reubenn Rennie and Ulberg to round off the scoring at 32-4 and shellshock the visitirs.

