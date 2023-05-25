Paul Wellens reveals how Morgan Knowles reacted to latest ban as St Helens star slapped with two-match ban

FOLLOWING the Disciplinary Match Review Panel’s findings, St Helens star Morgan Knowles has been slapped with a two-match ban.

Knowles’ disciplinary record has been far from clean in recent seasons and, as time wound down towards the back end of Saints’ Challenge Cup win over Halifax Panthers on Friday, the loose-forward was sent off for a high shot on Fax’s Tom Inman.

Now, Saints head coach Paul Wellens also spoke on Knowles’ own feelings from the incident.

“Obviously Morgan is disappointed, he is frustrated. Morgan is not on his own in that respect of players who have let themselves down at certain points in the season,” Wellens said.

“It was really important for me to speak to Morgan and other players and what we need to do to move forward.

“What players don’t want is not letting their teammates down. With actions like at the weekend that’s what happens and that’s what disappoints the best players and those like Morgan who play the game in a certain way. They want the respect of their teammates.

“Morgan is the best loose-forward in the competition and I wouldn’t swap him for anyone but there are certain aspects of his game that he needs to improve on and we will start working hard on those.”

Two players who will return for the Merseyside club for this week’s clash against Leeds Rhinos on Friday night will be Curtis Sironen and Konrad Hurrell.

“Curtis Sironen will come back in this week as well as Konrad Hurrell returning. I’ve been really pleased with Ben Davies at left centre.

“For the first time in a long time I’ve got really difficult decisions to make as a coach as to who will be in the 17 and who will be out, but it’s a headache you prefer to have.”