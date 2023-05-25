Viaplay announces six more rugby league fixtures for broadcast

VIAPLAY have confirmed coverage of two Betfred Challenge Cup Quarter Finals next month and four more Betfred Championship fixtures through July, August and September.

They will show Hull KR’s home tie against Salford Red Devils on Saturday June 17 with a midday kick-off, and the only Championship versus Super League match of the round when York Knights host Leigh Leopards on Sunday June 18 – with that game kicking off at 5pm.

Viaplay will also show two matches from the Betfred Championship Summer Bash in York this Saturday evening – London Broncos versus Toulouse Olympique kicking off at 515pm, followed by York Knights taking on Featherstone Rovers at 730pm.

And the action keeps coming, with Newcastle Thunder’s traditional eve of Magic Weekend fixture against Bradford Bulls live from Kingston Park on Friday week (June 2).

Viaplay had already confirmed coverage of the Cumbrian clash between Whitehaven and Barrow Raiders on August 21, and have now announced three more Monday Night matches.

They will kick off with Widnes Vikings against Bradford Bulls on July 10, followed three weeks later by Viaplay’s first visit of the season to Odsal, for the visit of Barrow – who will be aiming for a repeat of their historic win at Bradford last year.

Then all roads lead to The Shay on August 7 for an intriguing clash between the Championship pacesetters Featherstone Rovers and Halifax Panthers, the only team to beat them this season in the Fourth Round of the Challenge Cup.

Viaplay will return to York on September 18 for the Knights’ home game against Batley Bulldogs, with a further selection from the last round of fixtures on September 25 to be confirmed – followed by exclusive coverage of the Play-Offs including the Betfred Championship Grand Final on Sunday October 15.

Viaplay fixtures

Saturday May 27 – London Broncos v Toulouse Olympique (Betfred Championship Summer Bash, 5.15pm)

Saturday May 27 – Featherstone Rovers v York Knights (Betfred Championship Summer Bash, 7.30pm)

Friday June 2 – Newcastle Thunder v Bradford Bulls (Betfred Championship, 7.45pm)

Saturday June 17 – Hull KR v Salford Red Devils (Betfred Challenge Cup Quarter Finals, midday)

Sunday June 18 – York Knights v Leigh Leopards (Betfred Challenge Cup Quarter Finals, 5pm)

Monday July 10 – Widnes Vikings v Bradford Bulls (Betfred Championship, 7.45pm)

Monday July 31 – Bradford Bulls v Barrow Raiders (Betfred Championship, 7.45pm)

Monday August 7 – Halifax Panthers v Featherstone Rovers (Betfred Championship, 7.45pm)

Monday August 21 – Whitehaven v Barrow Raiders (Betfred Championship, 7.45pm)

Monday September 18 – York Knights v Batley Bulldogs (Betfred Championship, 7.45pm)

Monday September 25 – Betfred Championship final round fixture (7.45pm)

September 30 – October 15 – Betfred Championship Play-Offs