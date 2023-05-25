Castleford Tigers forward Adam Milner set to join Super League rivals with immediate effect

CASTLEFORD TIGERS forward Adam Milner is set to join a Super League rival with immediate effect, head coach Andy Last has revealed.

Milner has been linked with a move to the Huddersfield Giants, with Last explaining that he isn’t playing against the Giants on Friday night because he is set to leave.

“Adz Milner is potentially on the move which obviously has been spoken about in the press,” Last said.

“That hasn’t been finalised which is why he isn’t being selected. It is potentially with immediate effect, we have to dot the i’s and cross the t’s and ensure it’s satisfactory for both clubs.”

“He made 300 appearances a few weeks ago and he’s been a great servant to Castleford.”