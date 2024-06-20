Paul Wellens reveals St Helens had a “conversation” about potentially signing Super League rival halfback

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has revealed that the club had a “conversation” about potentially signing Salford Red Devils linchpin Marc Sneyd.

With Lewis Dodd set to leave Saints for the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the end of the 2024 Super League season, Saints are on the lookout for a new number 7.

Though no signing has yet been forthcoming, Wellens explained that the club did mention Sneyd, but that the conversation never got past the first base.

“When obviously Lewis decided to leave, we are still having those conversations,” Wellens said.

“Marc is a player that comes into conversation when you talk about number 7s in the competition but he is extremely happy at Salford and is enjoying his rugby.

“That is as far as it got really, we are still looking to recruit next year and strengthen our squad for next season.

“Marc is a Salford player and we respect that massively.”

