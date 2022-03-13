Richard Agar expresses doubts on Leeds Rhinos future after poor start to season

Under-pressure coach Richard Agar says he’s “struggling to get his head around” Leeds Rhinos’ dismal start to the season.

And the man who took his charges to within one win of the Grand Final last season accepts he must get more from the team, starting with Friday’s trip to Salford Red Devils.

Leeds went into Thursday’s Headingley clash with Hull, whom Agar coached from 2008-11, buoyed by beating Wakefield Trinity in their previous game – but crashed to a 31-8 defeat, their fourth in five matches this year.

And they trailed 31-0 before late tries by Tom Briscoe and Liam Sutcliffe prevented the humiliation of a home whitewash.

“It’s not good enough for a club with the talent we’ve got and I take full responsibility,” said Agar, who has been at the helm since David Furner was axed in May 2019 and won the Challenge Cup in 2020.

“It’s up to me to make sure I can get the best out them too.

“I am struggling with why we had such a lack of desire defensively to get the job done.

“I was coming off at half-time (with Leeds 18-0 down) thinking this has just blown me away how poor it’s been.

“I’ve been in worse situations, but I am struggling to get my head around why it was so bad.

“I need to get more and better out of these players or I’ll be looking at whether I can get the best out them because I’m past the point in my life and my career where I’m going to flog a dead horse.

“We’ll have to turn it around and prove that we’re committed to each other or it’s going to be a long, tough season. But I think we can.”

Agar, who has also coached York City Knights, Wakefield and the France national team, originally arrived at Leeds as head of player and coach development in late 2018.

He then replaced James Lowes as Furner’s assistant before stepping up, initially on an interim basis, after the Australian’s departure.

Back in October, Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington revealed the long-term plan was for Agar, 50, to take up a head of rugby role, with duties like those of Kevin Sinfield before his departure to join the coaching staff at rugby union club Leicester Tigers in June.

Meanwhile Leeds have agreed a four-year contract extension with 18-year-old backrow Morgan Gannon, who made his debut last year.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.