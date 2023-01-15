Peters: Phoenix will rise with the Robins

PHOENIX LAULU-TOGAGA’E will have the opportunity to impress in multiple positions during Hull KR’s pre-season.

The 19-year-old is approaching his second season with the Robins, following a move from Keighley Cougars.

Last year he made seven Hull KR appearances, including three starts, with two of those coming at fullback and one at scrum-half.

Laulu-Togaga’e, who can also feature as a hooker, has excited fans wherever he has played and has also clearly impressed his new head coach, Willie Peters, in pre-season.

He has signed a new two-year contract extension that will keep him at Craven Park until the end of 2025.

“Phoenix is only 19 and he was identified early on as a player we want to retain,” explained Peters.

“It’s exciting for the club that he’s re-signed for a further two years so he can continue his development with us during his formative years.

“Already, Phoenix has improved in such a small space of time since we started pre-season and we’re delighted to reward that effort with a new deal.

“This is only his second year in a full-time environment. We hope to continue to see him develop and mature in those surroundings for the next two years and beyond.”

He will feature strongly in their pre-season campaign, which begins this Friday, January 20, away at Featherstone Rovers, before a visit from Leeds Rhinos on Sunday, February 5.

“He’ll get an opportunity in the pre-season games at fullback and in the halves,” added Peters.

“The beauty of Phoenix is that he can play anywhere in the spine, which is exciting.

“He has high expectations of himself and where he wants to go in his career, and we see ourselves as the right fit to help him get to where he wants to be.”

Meanwhile Rovers forward Yusuf Aydin has successfully undergone minor wrist surgery to repair ligament damage and will miss the start of the new season. Aydin, who has joined Rovers from Wakefield Trinity on a two-year contract, is one of seven new faces at Sewell Group Craven Park.

Hull KR have also confirmed that Elliot Minchella has sustained a minor ankle injury in training that will not require surgery. The loose forward is expected to return in mid-February.

This article comes from this week’s issue of League Express. You can take out a subscription by going to https://www.totalrl.com/league-express/