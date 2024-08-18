Super League Magic Weekend attendance from Day Two revealed

SUPER LEAGUE’S Magic Weekend attendance has been announced for game two.

The fixtures saw Leigh Leopards thrash Salford Red Devils before Hull KR did exactly the same against Catalans Dragons.

Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants are still going toe-to-toe to each other at Elland Road, but the attendance for the second game was confirmed to be 22,293 with a cumulative total of 53,103.

