Player ratings as Warrington Wolves record famous victory over St Helens in controversial circumstances

WARRINGTON WOLVES ran out 24-10 winners over St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium in controversial circumstances.

Warrington started the brighter of the two sides after Tee Ritson knocked on in his own half. The Wolves were then awarded a penalty and Stefan Ratchford duly obliged to make it 2-0 after four minutes.

The visitors’ pressure continued and Warrington had the first try of the night moments later, Matty Ashton finishing well in the corner. Ratchford couldn’t convert but the Wolves still led 6-0.

It was two tries in five minutes as the pace of Sam Burgess’ side was incredible. This time it was Matt Dufty who scythed through the Saints’ line like hot knife through butter. Ratchford converted to make it 12-0.

However, the momentum swung shortly after, with James Harrison being sent off for a shoulder charge to the head of Noah Stephens.

That being said, no other points were scored in the first-half despite Saints coming close on two occasions.

HALF-TIME: ST HELENS 0-12 WARRINGTON WOLVES

Saints started brightly in the second-half, with Agnatius Paasi registering his side’s first four-pointer of the evening on 45 minutes. Mark Percival converted to bring Saints back to within six at 12-6.

The Wolves were put under more pressure when Matty Nicholson was sinbinned after impeding Stephens on his way to following up a Jack Welsby kick.

It was inevitable that the home side would punish Warrington and it was super substitute Sam Royle that crashed through with 14 minutes to go. Percival couldn’t convert, however, as the Wolves still led 12-10.

And, Saints were cut back with Adam Holroyd sliding over on 71 minutes. With Ratchford off the field, Josh Drinkwater missed the extras at 16-10.

The victory was made certain as Nicholson turned from villain to hero moments later, dotting down a pinpoint George Williams grubber. Drinkwater converted to make it 22-10.

To round off the win, Drinkwater slotted over a penalty for a 24-10 victory.

St Helens

33 Harry Robertson – 6

25 Tee Ritson – 4

30 Jonny Vaughan – 5

4 Mark Percival – 6

3 Waqa Blake – 4

1 Jack Welsby – 6

6 Jonny Lomax – 6

17 Agnatius Paasi – 5

9 Daryl Clark – 6

10 Matty Lees – 5

16 Curtis Sironen – 6

15 James Bell – 6

14 Moses Mbye – 5

Substitutes

5 Jon Bennison – N/A

7 Lewis Dodd – 4

22 Sam Royle – 5

31 Noah Stephens – 7

Tries: Paasi (45), Royle (66)

Goals: Percival 1/2

Warrington Wolves

1 Matt Dufty – 8

33 Arron Lindop – 6

14 Rodrick Tai – 6

4 Stefan Ratchford – 6

5 Matty Ashton – 7

6 George Williams – 8

7 Josh Drinkwater – 6

8 James Harrison – 2

32 Sam Powell – 7

10 Paul Vaughan – 8

13 Matty Nicholson – 7

28 Adam Holroyd – 7

11 Ben Currie – 6

Substitutes

9 Danny Walker – 8

16 Zane Musgrove – 6

29 Tom Whitehead – N/A

41 Luke Yates – 8

Tries: Ashton (8), Dufty (13), Holroyd (71), Nicholson (75)

Goals: Ratchford 2/3, Drinkwater 2/3

Red card: Harrison (20) – shoulder charge

Sinbin: Nicholson (55) – professional foul

