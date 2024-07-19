Sam Tomkins breaks silence on Catalans Dragons return

CATALANS DRAGONS veteran Sam Tomkins has come out of retirement to play for the French club for the remainder of the 2024 Super League season.

Now Tomkins has had his say on the return: “I didn’t think this would be happening, but I’m excited be back playing for Catalans.

“I’m passionate about the club so when Steve (McNamara) asked about the possibility of me returning to the playing group, I couldn’t say no.

“The time since last year’s grand final has given me time to recover physically and mentally, I’m ready.

“I have been training for the last few weeks and feel good so I look forward to adding to what is already a talented group of players for the remaining games of 2024.”

Steve McNamara, Catalans Dragons head coach said: “With the time he’s had to rest, rehab and freshen up Sam has looked outstanding when joining in our training sessions.

“From a simple question about how he’d feel about playing again a flame was lit. I’ve never seen him as excited as this before.

“Witnessing him both physically and mentally it was a no brainer for us to register him. We are adding a great player and a true leader to our team for the rest of 2024.”

