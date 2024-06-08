Player ratings as Wigan Warriors beat Warrington Wolves in Challenge Cup final

WIGAN WARRIORS won the Challenge Cup for a record-extending 21st time with a comfortable 18-8 victory over Warrington Wolves at Wembley.

Reigning Man of Steel Bevan French shone and claimed the Lance Todd Trophy as Matt Peet’s Wigan achieved the rare feat of holding four major trophies at the same time, alongside the League Leaders’ Shield, Super League and World Club Challenge.

French set up a try for Zach Eckersley and then scored himself in the first half, before Liam Farrell put the Warriors further ahead after the break.

Matt Dufty got a try back late on but Warrington rarely threatened in an error-riddled display.

The start to the final was chaotic, with two cards in the opening four minutes. First Wigan’s Mike Cooper was sent to the sin-bin for catching a falling Josh Thewlis high, then the teams were levelled up when Dufty made contact with the head of Liam Marshall.

Thewlis put Warrington ahead with a tenth-minute penalty, awarded for offside, but as the game settled down it was Wigan who found their big-game composure and the Wolves who came up with uncharacteristic errors.

The Warriors went in front when Bevan French’s well-weighted kick provided a memorable score for youngster Eckersley, and extended it shortly afterwards through a brilliant individual French effort.

Both tries were converted by Harry Smith for 12-2 and Wigan could have been further ahead at half-time, but French had a try ruled out for double movement.

Instead they had to wait until the 57th minute for their next score, via a terrific break by captain Farrell.

Warrington finally got on the board just after the hour mark thanks to an individual piece of inspiration by fullback Dufty, skipping through the line as Thewlis’ goal returned the gap to ten points.

But Wigan’s defence held firm thereafter as they wrote the latest chapter in a glittering history, particularly in the Challenge Cup.

Warrington: Matt Dufty 6, Josh Thewlis 6, Toby King 6, Rodrick Tai 5, Matty Ashton 5, George Williams 6, Josh Drinkwater 6, James Harrison 6, Danny Walker 6, Paul Vaughan 6, Matty Nicholson 5, Lachlan Fitzgibbon 5, Ben Currie 6. Subs: Joe Bullock 5, Zane Musgrove 6, Jordan Crowther 6, Sam Powell 7.

Tries: Dufty (64)

Goals: Thewlis 2/2

Sinbin: Dufty (5) – high tackle

Wigan: Jai Field 7, Abbas Miski 8, Zack Eckersley 8, Jake Wardle 7, Liam Marshall 7, Bevan French 9, Harry Smith 8, Mike Cooper 7, Brad O’Neill 7, Luke Thompson 8, Junior Nsemba 7, Liam Farrell 8, Kaide Ellis 8. Subs: Ethan Havard 7, Liam Byrne 7, Patrick Mago 7, Kruise Leeming 7.

Tries: Eckersley (17), French (23), Farrell (57)

Goals: Smith 3/3

Sinbin: Cooper (4) – high tackle

Referee: Chris Kendall

Attendance: 64,845