Team line-ups revealed for Challenge Cup final as Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors make big calls

WARRINGTON WOLVES and Wigan Warriors have named their sides for the Challenge Cup final.

Warrington’s side has only one change to their semi-final win over Huddersfield Giants, with Joe Bullock taking the place of the injured Joe Philbin.

Former Wigan forward Bullock is selected ahead of Adam Holroyd and Max Wood, who were also named in Sam Burgess’ 21-man squad.

A whole host of star names have been recalled after being rested for last week’s Super League game at home to the Warriors.

Likewise for Wigan, whose side shows three changes to the one which secured their place at Wembley by beating Hull KR in the semis.

Adam Keighran and Tyler Dupree were given suspensions following the league win over the Wolves, and are replaced by youngster Zach Eckersley and veteran Mike Cooper – only their fourth and sixth appearances of the season respectively.

Cooper starts, with Ethan Havard on the bench alongside Liam Byrne, as Sam Walters drops to 18th man.

Warrington: Matt Dufty, Josh Thewlis, Toby King, Rodrick Tai, Matty Ashton, George Williams, Josh Drinkwater, James Harrison, Danny Walker, Paul Vaughan, Matty Nicholson, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Ben Currie. Subs: Joe Bullock, Zane Musgrove, Jordan Crowther, Sam Powell. 18th man: Stefan Ratchford.

Wigan: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Zack Eckersley, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Mike Cooper, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Ethan Havard, Liam Byrne, Patrick Mago, Kruise Leeming. 18th man: Sam Walters.