Widnes linked with St Helens forward

Widnes are being linked with a move for St Helens back-rower Liam Cooper.

The 22-year-old is set to be released at the end of the season after spending the year on loan at Halifax.

Fax head coach Simon Grix confirmed Cooper wouldn’t be staying with the club next season after signing a deal with another club.

“I believe Coops (Liam Cooper) has signed elsewhere,” Grix said.

“He’s been great, you know what you’re getting with him. He’s a bit lightweight, which is probably why he’s leaving St Helens, but every play he throws everything into it and that will reap its rewards for him.”

It’s understood the Vikings have held talks with Cooper and is set to join Keiron Purtill’s side for 2019.

He’s the latest player linked with Widnes, with fellow Halifax forwar Shane Grady and Barrow’s Deon Cross both thought to be on their way to the club next season.