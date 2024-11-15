Ex-Hull FC centre Carlos Tuimavave finds new club

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have confirmed that experienced outside back Carlos Tuimavave will join the club in 2025 on a two year deal.

The 32-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the club, having spent the last nine seasons at Super League club Hull FC, in which he won the Challenge Cup in back to back seasons in 2016 and 2017.

The New Zealand born centre made his professional debut in the NRL back in 2012 for New Zealand Warriors and also featured for Newcastle Knights before making the move the England nearly a decade ago.

Excited at the prospect of a new challenge in West Yorkshire, Tuimavave said: “I can’t wait to get started at Featherstone, as soon as I heard they were interested I jumped at the chance to sign.

“Rovers is an impressive club with bags of ambition and I’m looking forward to adding a bit of experience to the side to help some of the younger squad members as well.

“I loved my time in Hull but the opportunity to take on a new challenge with Fev was too good to refuse and I’m looking forward to getting started with a big pre-season.”

Featherstone Head Coach James Ford added: “It’s a huge coup to bring someone of Carlos’ stature to the club.

“As soon as we heard he’d become available, we were immediately interested in bringing him in and for him to join us for the next two years is really exciting.

“He’s one of the most professional and experienced outside backs in the game, with a proven track record of performing in big games and that will be invaluable for our club, both on an off the field, we’re delighted to bring him on board.”

