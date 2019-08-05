Powell bemoans lack of composure

Daryl Powell was left to rue his side’s lack of composure after they let a 12-point lead go in losing to Hull KR in golden point extra time, 27-26.

“We just don’t have the composure to finish things off,” Daryl Powell lamented.

“Our gun half (Luke Gale) is sat on the side. It’s frustrating because we’ve had a lot of one-point margins and we’ve won one of them.

“I’ve asked the players how we managed to do that. Just a lack of composure and nous at the end from different players. We roll from the sublime to the ridiculous, and it was pretty ridiculous at the end right there.”

The Tigers are now sat in 7th position and face London Broncos on Saturday night.