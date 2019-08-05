Ward disappointed by Broncos performance

London Broncos coach Danny Ward was left disappointed by his side’s performance after they were comfortably beaten by Salford Red Devils on Sunday.

The Broncos are now bottom of Super League outright after both Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos won at the weekend.

”The majority of our 17 played poorly, which is disappointing and unusual,” Ward said.

“Our defence simply wasn’t there and we were beaten by a pretty good Salford side. We’d prepared well, but we didn’t come out of the box with any intensity. If you score 28 points at home, you hope to win, but not when your defence is that poor.”

He added:”We’ve just got to be better next week. We’re not going to worry about the table, just about getting ourselves right for the trip to Castleford. They’re a good group, they’ll be hurting and disappointed at the moment, but I’m sure they’ll come in with their heads up on Tuesday.”