Wakefield veteran Kirmond signs new deal

Wakefield Trinity stalwart Danny Kirmond has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

The 33-year-old will combine his playing duties with a new role as player performance manager and reserves coach.

Kirmond made his debut for the club in 2010 and has already provided ten seasons of service to the club.

Speaking on the news, Kirmond said: “First and foremost, to play on in 2020 is what I’m happiest about. My role as a player has changed over the years but ultimately I think I’ve done enough this season to carry on playing. I didn’t want to play anywhere else so I’m really happy to get this deal over the line.

“In my role as Player Performance Manager, I’ll be looking after the younger kids, giving them a pathway, and helping them develop their careers. It’s something that’s always interested me.

“I’ll also be doing some coaching with the Reserves team too. I’ve played a bit of Reserves when I was at Featherstone and Huddersfield so I’m looking forward to working with the youngsters and doing some coaching with them. I’ll probably end up playing a few games with them too!”