Squires reflects on Tigers’ experience

MIDLANDS HURRICANES coach Richard Squires has spent a week with dual-registration partners Castleford to help drive standards at his own club.

“It was a change of environment and a chance to learn from some really experienced professionals,” he explained.

“I spent a few days in camp with the squad during the week working on a few areas and picking up on some important pieces of information based around the culture, team and club as a whole which I will look to implement at the Hurricanes.”

Squires continued: “The two clubs have really passionate people involved and want to achieve success.

“Playing opportunities will be available through both clubs with us offering game time to a number of individuals from Castleford but also for our players to get game time and support their Reserves system, which will be very beneficial.

“The dual-registration partnership will allow my boys to be involved and train in a professional environment and have access to some things that other clubs can’t offer.

“On and off the field opportunities to grow and succeed for both clubs are there and I’m very excited to see where things go.”

